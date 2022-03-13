Parachute (PAR) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $499,128.07 and $188,224.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,525,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

