Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.52 Million

Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will announce $33.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.64 million to $35.39 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

PRTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of PRTK opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $169.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

