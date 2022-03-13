ParkinGo Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.80 million and $2,777.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,739.99 or 0.99834241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00069385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001995 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018673 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

