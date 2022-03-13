Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 8,960 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

BAM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 1,719,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,682. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

