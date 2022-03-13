Parkside Investments LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $142.07. 6,385,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

