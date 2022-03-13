Parkside Investments LLC Buys 3,351 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

