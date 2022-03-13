Parkside Investments LLC Buys 36,475 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Discovery worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after buying an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 5,747,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.