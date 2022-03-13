Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $104.29. 87,531,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

