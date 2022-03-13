Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 1.59% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 104,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

