Parkside Investments LLC Grows Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up about 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Air Lease worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. 1,312,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,744. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

