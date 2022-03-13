Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,445,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 477,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.34. 332,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $61.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.