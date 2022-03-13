Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $261.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,873,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,055. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

