Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 116,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,725,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.18. 8,559,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,300,857. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

