Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,708,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $169.35. 5,187,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

