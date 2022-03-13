Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,663,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,068. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

