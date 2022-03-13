Parkside Investments LLC Has $12 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 2.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,820,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,527,611. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,991 shares of company stock worth $9,422,879 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

