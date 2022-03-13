Parkside Investments LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. 3,285,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

