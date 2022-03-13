Parkside Investments LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,721,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.