Parkside Investments LLC Has $7.16 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.27. 1,067,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,405. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $61.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

