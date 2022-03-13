Parkside Investments LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

