Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,629 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

