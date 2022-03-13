Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,385,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

