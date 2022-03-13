Parkside Investments LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Separately, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $43,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMEO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. Research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

