Parkside Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 391.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 29.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 448.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,757. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

