Parkside Investments LLC Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after acquiring an additional 995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 981,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. 5,046,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

