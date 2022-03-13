Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 332,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.87. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

