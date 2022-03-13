Parkside Investments LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

