Parkside Investments LLC Sells 69,650 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,650 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,279,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,828. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

