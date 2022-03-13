PARSIQ Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $33.93 million and $779,812.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00295594 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004053 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.57 or 0.01187144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003512 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 147,003,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

