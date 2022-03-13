Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in February

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

PSYTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

