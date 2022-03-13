Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

