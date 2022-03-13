Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,925. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

