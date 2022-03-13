PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

