PegNet (PEG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,383.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $71,299.73 and $2,383.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.98 or 0.06622206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,078.16 or 0.99866703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041142 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.