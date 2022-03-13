Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$198,990.40 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95.

PPL traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$46.82. 2,653,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,763. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.38. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$34.89 and a 12-month high of C$48.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

