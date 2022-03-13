Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 1,699 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE stock opened at $271.41 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $307.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.57 and its 200 day moving average is $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

