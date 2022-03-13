Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $386.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $380.91 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

