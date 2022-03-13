Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,028 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,668,000 after purchasing an additional 98,931 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

