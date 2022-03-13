Pendal Group Ltd Buys 32,779 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GrafTech International by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

