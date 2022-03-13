Pendal Group Ltd Buys 6,332 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 192.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $150.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $132.46 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

