Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.