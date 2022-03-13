Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,333,000 after buying an additional 293,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,452,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,453,000 after buying an additional 94,452 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $66.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

