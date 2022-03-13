Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after buying an additional 141,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

