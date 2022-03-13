Pendal Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 252.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 78.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.72. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

