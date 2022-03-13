Pendal Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.77 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

