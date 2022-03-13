Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE:BKI opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.