Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 252.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,532 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 128,325 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:SBS opened at $8.17 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

