Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.54 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

