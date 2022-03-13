Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 252.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 854,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

