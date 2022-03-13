Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

